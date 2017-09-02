Spectacular Super Eagles thrash Cameroon 4-0

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were at the best element on Friday when beat the highly-rated Cameroon national team, thereby brightening the hope of Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 mu dial slated for Russia.

The Super Eagles by the victory has extended their Group B lead in match-day three of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Eagles gave fans at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday in Uyo the excitement they had hoped for.

Changchun Yatai FC striker, Odion Ighalo opened scoring for Nigeria 29 minutes into the game. Team captain, Mikel Obi doubled the lead for Nigeria in the 44th minute. Chelsea star, Victor Moses made it 3-0 from Moses Simon’s assist in the 55th minute, while Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, completed the route as the game ended 4-0 at full time.

The fear of the Cameroonians for the trio, Ighalo, Mikel, and Moses, who recently rejoined the team finally came to reality as they turned out to be the spoilers against the reigning African Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions in the crucial home win. As a matter of fact, Iheanacho has now scored in seven of his last eight games for Nigeria.

Also in the game, Super Eagles Team B captain and FC Ifeanyi Ubah goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who came in as last minute replacement for injured Daniel Akpeyi, also gave a good account of himself in the game as he maintained a clean sheet against all odds.

Nigeria still maintained their maximum nine points from three games in the qualifiers having defeated Zambia, Algeria, and now Cameroon.