Serena Williams Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

erena Williams gave birth to a2.8Kg baby girl on Friday.

Serena Willaims and her fiance', Alexis Ohanian had their daughter in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Serena announced her pregnancy back in April that she was pregnant. She learned she was pregnant just days before the Australian Open began.

She posted a selfie on Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks” confirming that she was expecting her first child.

Her sister, Venus Williams, who is now a new aunt, was asked about the new addition to the family.

"Obviously I'm super excited. Words can't describe," she said.

Serena and her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, are adamant that she will return back to the tour now that she has delivered the baby.