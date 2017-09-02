If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Tennis | 2 September 2017 10:11 CET

Serena Williams Gives Birth To A Baby Girl
Serena Williams gave birth to a 2.8Kg baby girl on Friday.

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

erena Williams gave birth to a2.8Kg baby girl on Friday.

Serena Willaims and her fiance', Alexis Ohanian had their daughter in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Serena announced her pregnancy back in April that she was pregnant. She learned she was pregnant just days before the Australian Open began.

She posted a selfie on Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks” confirming that she was expecting her first child.

Her sister, Venus Williams, who is now a new aunt, was asked about the new addition to the family.

"Obviously I'm super excited. Words can't describe," she said.

Serena and her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, are adamant that she will return back to the tour now that she has delivered the baby.


Being a joker is just a question of playing buffoonery.
By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists