Nigeria’s Super Eagles Beat Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions 4-0, Delighting President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday for beating the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

With a 4 -0 win, the Super Eagles have consolidated their position at the top of Group B in the 2018 World Cup African qualifiers.

The goals came from Odion Ighalo, Chelsea FC winger, Victor Moses; skipper Mikel Obi and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho

In an upbeat statement, the Presidency described their victory at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as “impressive”, “comprehensive” and “exhilarating”.

The Presidency said President Buhari “joins millions of football-loving Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora in applauding the senior men’s football team for their disciplined, skilful and entertaining display against the defending African champions”.

President Buhari said Nigeria was on the verge of qualification for the World Cup in Russia 2018 and urged the players to sustain the momentum as they approach the crucial second leg of the tie in Yaounde, on Monday.

“The President enjoins Nigerians who always see football as a unifying platform, to continue to pray and support the team to guarantee victory next week and make qualification doubly sure.

“He also commends the Akwa Ibom State Government for its continued support and provision of excellent hosting facilities,” the presidency added.