Buhari rewards gallant D'Tigress Players with N1million each

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja received and rewarded the victorious D'Tigress Players with N1million each and N500,000 each for their officials.

The President announced the donation shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)

He urged the team to remain focused and work towards winning the forthcoming 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Spain.

The Minister of Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, attributed the achievement of the D'Tigress in Mali to the “silent reforms'' embarked upon by his ministry.

He said that his ministry was determined to restore the old glory of sports in the country.

President Buhari had on Monday congratulated the team for winning the 2017 FIBA Women's Afrobasket tournament in Mali and qualifying for the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Spain.

Buhari joined other sports-loving Nigerians in saluting the heroic performance of the victorious D'Tigress over their Senegalese counterpart in the final of the 2017 FIBA Women's Afrobasket tournament on Sunday.

The President commended the players for displaying “uncommon strength, confidence.” He urged members of the team and their handlers to remain focused and dedicated even as they prepared for greater glory to Nigeria at the forthcoming FIBA World Cup.

President Buhari assured the team, its managers and the Nigeria Basketball Federation of his support and that of the Federal Government to ensure that they excel against other top competitors in Spain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the D'Tigress walloped their Senegalese counterparts 65-48 points to beat them a second time in the championship.