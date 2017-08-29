Man City to offer Raheem Sterling, cash for Alexis Sanchez: sources

Manchester City are preparing to offer Raheem Sterling in a player-plus-cash deal for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, sources close to the England international have told ESPN FC.

In news first reported by the Mirror , City boss Pep Guardiola is now ready to sacrifice 22-year-old Sterling by offering him in exchange plus money to try to persuade Arsenal to sell them Sanchez, 28, before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Guardiola has been chasing Sanchez all summer despite Arsenal’s insistence that the player is not for sale.

The former Barcelona boss is determined to be reunited with the Chile international having worked with him during his time in charge at the Camp Nou and he sees Sanchez as an important addition to his plans at the Etihad.

Sanchez’s future at Arsenal has been the subject of intense speculation with the player in the final year of his contract at the Emirates and yet to agree a new deal.

Sterling has started only one Premier League game so far with City this season against Bournemouth where he scored a dramatic late winner before being sent off for his celebrations.

The England international faces increased competition for a place in Guardiola’s starting XI following the summer arrival of Bernardo Silva and prior to his start against Bournemouth he was used as a substitute against Brighton and Everton.