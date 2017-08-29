Chelsea agree fee with Leicester for Danny Drinkwater

CHELSEA'S remarkable day keeps getting better, as French reports suggest they have agreed a £28million fee with Leicester for Danny Drinkwater.

The Blues have been desperate to bolster their midfield before the close of the transfer window, and look poised to bring in the Foxes star to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee with Leicester over the signing of Danny Drinkwater

4 The 27-year-old is yet to feature for the Foxes this Premier League campaign

According to SFR Sport , Antonio Conte looks to have finally got his man after weeks of negotiating with the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

The West London side saw an offer of £15m knocked back by Craig Shakespeare earlier on in the window, but have been keen to nab the 27-year-old to replace Nemanja Matic who was sold to Manchester United.

In what is turning out to be a fantastic day for Chelsea fans, the Blues are closing in on the signing of Arsenal's contract rebel Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after agreeing a £35m deal.

Chelsea are determined not to suffer the same fate they endured after they won the league in 2015 after their opening day defeat to Burnley.

Drinkwater will compete with Cesc Fabregas , N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko in the middle of the park should he link up with the Community Shield runners-up.

Leicester have already identified the England international's replacement – Paris Saint-Germain stalwart Gregorz Krychowiak.