Chelsea agree £35million fee with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain transfer

Chelsea are believed to have agreed a fee with Arsenal to bring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Stamford Bridge.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined Arsenal in 2011, is pushing for a move and rejected a contract offer from the Gunners last

Liverpool and Chelsea had been showing substantial interest in the 24-year-old but Sky Sports say it is the Premier League champions who are set to land their man.

It is claimed a fee of around £35million has been agreed between the London rivals and a medical will take place in the next few days.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who started for Arsenal in Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Anfield, is currently with the England squad at St George's Park.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently on England duty (Picture: Getty)

Blues boss Antonio Conte (Picture: Getty)

And it is believed large parts of his medical could take place at England's training centre, with Chelsea keen to make progress on the deal ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Conte confirmed the club were working 'very hard' on incoming transfers.

'There are four days to go in the transfer market,' Conte said. 'I think the club is working very hard to try to improve our squad.

'Don't forget that in September we have to play seven games and I need to rotate my players because it's very difficult to play seven games in a month with the same players.

'The club is working hard to strengthen the squad. They know very well our situation.

'But I repeat I'm ready in every case to continue to work with this group of players.'

Chelsea, who have taken six points from their three league games so far this season, are also interested in signing Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Fernando Llorente from Swansea.