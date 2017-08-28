GOV. GANDUJE DONATES BUS TO KANO PILLARS PARA SOCCER TEAM

Kano state government has donated a brand new 18 – seater Toyota Coaster bus to Kano Pillars Para Soccer team, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced.

“This is to further encourage the team, having won the World Polio Day National Para Soccer Tournament for five times”, he explained.

Dr. Ganduje, who announced this in a speech on Sunday evening during the final of the Ganduje Para Soccer Competition for crippled youth in Kano, promised that his administration would continue to assist the Para soccer team to enable it excel in future sporting events.

Kano Pillars Para Soccer team, which is also the current National Para Soccer league champions, has done the state proud and should be motivated to do more, the governor noted.

Turning to the final of the Ganduje Para Soccer Competition, played between teams from Fagge and Nassarawa local government areas, he noted that the game was exciting as both teams played well and exhibited good spirit of sportsmanship.

The Fagge team which won the match 4 – 2, received a donation of N500, 000 from Governor Ganduje, in addition to a trophy and N100, 000 from Youths Sports Federation of Nigeria, while the runners up, Nasarawa team, got a donation of N400, 000 from the governor and a trophy plus N50, 000 from Youths Sports Federation of Nigeria.

Two other teams that played the semi finals of the competition got consolation prizes of N250, 000 each even as the referees in the final match got N100, 000 from the state governor.

Earlier in his remarks, the National President, Youths Sports Federation of Nigeria, Alh Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, explained that his association and the state government jointly organized the competition to expose physically challenged soccer talents from across the state.

Alh. Gawuna, who is also the state Commissioner for Agriculture, thanked the state government for is commitment to sports development, noting with happiness that Para soccer clubs in the state also benefitted from the recent donation of sporting kits by the Ganduje administration.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media and Communications

Office of the Executive Governor,

Kano State.

27th August, 2017