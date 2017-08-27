Bournemouth 1 Manchester City 2: Raheem Sterling scores deflected injury-time winner

I t was Sir Alex Ferguson who once said that a late winner was worth so much more in momentum for title-chasing teams than just the two added points and, judging by the delirious scenes here in the 97th minute, Manchester City's season has lift off. Not for the performance – which was again unconvincing despite a 70 per cent stranglehold on possession – but for how Raheem Sterling clinched a 2-1 victory with a deflected winner. If City felt aggrieved by the circumstances that surrounded their draw against Everton on Monday, they had two big doses of good fortune here in a chaotic finale to a match already filled with incident and controversy.

Only five minutes of added time had initially been signalled by fourth official Lee Probert and, with Sterling then being sent off for a second booking after celebrating his winner with the City fans, the match ultimately spanned fully 99 minutes. Sterling's earlier booking had only arrived in the 93rd minute and Dean's rigid application of the laws will now spark considerable debate. He achieved the rare feat here of being criticised by both managers.

Pep Guardiola did not hide behind the result in acknowledging his City team's deficiencies and, perhaps trying just a bit too hard to be magnanimous, actually described Bournemouth as the better team. That was probably a stretch but it was certainly true that either side could ultimately have won. Guardiola was probably also relieved that the late drama rather deflected from the earlier decision to drop Sergio Aguero from his starting team, even after the Argentina striker had scored in each of his last six league games. The City fans still made their feelings know with chants in appreciation of Aguero even after Sterling's winning goal.

I t all leaves Bournemouth without a point going into the international break but with at least the very clear sense that they have recaptured the sort of performance that helped them finish ninth last season. Manager Eddie Howe had earlier reorganised his team in an attempt to start strikers Jermain Defoe and Josh King together for the first time this season and began with wing-backs and three in both central defence and midfield. He felt that was important to disrupt City's fluent passing rhythm and they began extremely well, with his players pressing out of possession at a ferocious intensity and also distributing the ball with real precision.

T hey had Manchester City on the back-foot whenever they attacked although translating that into clear chances was initially problematic and it required a very special moment to take the lead. Vincent Kompany had just headed a cross back out of the penalty area to apparent safety but it bounced perfectly into the path of Charlie Daniels. The subsequent half-volleyed shot from what looked like an impossible angle was struck with such power that not only was it past Ederson before he could properly react but was also still rising as it went into the goal off the underside of the crossbar. It was the sort of spectacular strike – Tony Yeboah style – that sends a momentary gasp around the crowd before the rapturous celebrations.

B ournemouth could then have extended their lead when Defoe made a clever run between Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi, but he directed his volley sufficiently close to the middle of the goal for Ederson to save. City did then move up through the gears and produced arguably their best spell of the entire season in creating numerous chances as well as dominating possession between the 20th minute and half-time. Gabriel Jesus, who was leading the attack ahead of Aguero, took a quick free-kick after being fouled by Nathan Ake and he was in turn then put clear on goal following a beautifully weighted David Silva pass. Jesus had cleverly got his body in front of Ake as he ran across goal to collect the ball before delivering a deft first-time finish past Asmir Begovic. It was his eighth goal in 11 league starts and he soon missed chances to further improve that ratio.

B enjamin Mendy crossed into his path but he shot wide and was then again clear of the ponderous Ake before being tripped. It was not a dangerous challenge but a clear goalscoring opportunity and Ake was extremely fortunate to escape with only a caution from Dean. “They told me it was not a clear action but I would like it explained,” said Guardiola, who is clearly deeply aggrieved just now with the general refereeing of his team. He later also claimed that teams with most possession were getting players sent off and stressed that Jesus had been denied a clear goalscoring chance. “It's not the same to play 10 against 11 – I have my experience against Everton,” he added. City did also have further chances to go in ahead at half-time through Danilo's adventurous runs forward from right-back, but he could only force a low block by Begovic before shooting wide.

B ournemouth, though, were able to reproduce their fast start to the match immediately after half-time and soon came within inches of regaining the lead. Harry Arter had found King in space inside City's penalty area and, although goalkeeper Ederson did not get near the subsequent shot, it cannoned off the inside of the post. City then also soon hit the post after Otamendi's towering header back across goal had beaten Begovic. Guardiola did bring on Aguero in the 66th minute while Howe took off Defoe but both sides were still taking chances in search of the win. An Aguero free-kick went narrowly wide before King again broke clear for Bournemouth and forced a save by Ederson when he also had supporting team-mates in space.

C ity then launched one final frantic attack and, as the ball fell to Sterling in the penalty area, Andrew Surman raced back in an attempt to block his shot. Ultimately, though, it cannoned awkwardly into the air and bobbled over Begovic to dramatically decide the game.