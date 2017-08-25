JAMB Sponsors First Ever Tertiary Institutions Football Competition Ilroin.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in collaboration with the Kwara State Government through the Kwara State Ministry of Youth and Sports has organised a first ever sponsored JAMB Tertiary Institutions Football Competition in Ilroin, the capital of Kwara State.

The JAMB Tertiary Institutions Football Competition kicked off on Monday 21st August, with matches fixed for the entire week. The competition started with a preliminary match between Kogi State College of Education and Delta State University, Abraka with Delta State University winning with 3 goals to 1.

The competition which has been trending on social media with the hashtag #JAMBFootballTournament2017 has had a lot of tractions and engagements from people within and outside the state, commending JAMB, the Kwara State Government, as well as the Kwara State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Alhaji Kale Ayo for the initiative which will help boost football in Nigeria and increase the chances of Nigeria competing globally.

Teams that have played so far in the tournament include;

1. Kogi State College of Education FC

2. Delta State University, Abraka FC

3. University of Ilorin FC

4. Kaduna Polytechic FC

5. Offa Polytechnic FC

6. University of Agric, Makurdi FC.

7. College of Education Oro

8. College of Education Ankpa

9. Lagos State Polytechnic FC

10. Kwara State Polytechnic FC

11. Federal Polytechnic NAsarawa

12. College of Education, Minna

So far, the competition has been hitch-free as the Main Organising Committee (MOC) assured and the closing ceremony is scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 26th, at the University of Ilorin.