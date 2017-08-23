Alvaro Morata jokes around with wife Alice after Conte urges him to 'work and improve'

Alvaro Morata made time to relax with his wife Alice Campello on Friday after enduring a difficult start to life as Chelsea’s most expensive player ever.

The 24-year-old missed a penalty on his debut in the Community Shield against Arsenal and then suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Burnley as Chelsea were beaten on his Premier League bow.

Morata, who cost £70.6million when he arrived from Real Madrid this summer, scored against Burnley despite starting on the bench.

Alvaro Morata, 24, and his wife Alice Campello posed for funny selfies on Friday afternoon

The Chelsea striker and his partner frequently show affection for one another on Instagram

Campello even shared a photo of Morata officially signing for Chelsea earlier this summer

Morata is likely to make his first Chelsea start on Sunday when Antonio Conte’s side travel to Wembley to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

But he looked far from stressed about the crunch match on Friday afternoon as he and his missus pulled funny faces in a selfie posted on Instagram.

Morata had trained with his Chelsea team-mates earlier on Friday.

He looked confident during the session and was seen attempting an acrobatic volley.

Morata and Campello married in June at a picturesque ceremony in Venice .

Five weeks later he signed for Chelsea in a club-record deal.

Not all of the Italian model and fashion designer’s social media posts feature Morata though

Campello, 22, has over 1.1million Instagram followers. Meanwhile, husband Morata has 6.8m

Morata scored on his Premier League debut last weekend but Chelsea lost 3-2 to Burnley

Morata had been expected to be a firm fixture in Conte’s starting XI from day one, but he has yet to start in either of Chelsea’s competitive fixtures so far this term.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Conte suggested that Morata was not yet fully fit.

Conte said: ‘In this moment some players have not 100 per cent of their physical condition.

‘Also Morata is another player who needs to continue to work and to improve’

Morata may not be the only Chelsea new-boy to make his first start this weekend, with midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko also in contention.

Conte added: ‘We have to face a difficult situation. For this reason I have to make a difficult decision.

‘Bakayoko could be in contention for the game against Tottenham, why not?’ (Story appeared in Daily Mail before last Sunday game against Spurs)