Barcelona, Liverpool agree £104m deal for Coutinho

Barcelona have struck a £104million deal with Liverpool to sign Philippe Coutinho, according to reports in the Spanish media. Coutinho The Spanish giants have been chasing the player all summer, but having had bids of £74million and £90million rejected, it's believed Barcelona have finally convinced Liverpool into selling their star Brazilian.

Ernesto Valverde's team have this week completed the signing of Paulinho – a move that is set to push Chelsea and Man Utd target Sergi Roberto closer to the exit door – with the former Tottenham man due to be presented at a press conference on Thursday.

However, Catalonian newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims to Coutinho will be presented, or at the very least, announced at the same Nou Camp press conference. Liverpool had initially rejected Coutinho's formal transfer request to leave Liverpool, but it's believed their stance has softened and they will now grant the player his wish and allow the club enough time to sign a replacement.

Coutinho only signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool in January, and with the club not sticking an exit clause in his deal, they have been able to push Barcelona for the highest fee possible. And Barcelona's desire to land their man has reportedly seen the club strike a club record €115million deal (£104.3m), with the Reds already linked with moves for Max Meyer and Lorenzo Insigne as possible replacements.