Chelsea agree to spend additional £130million before the end of the transfer window

CHELSEA are ready to spend £130million before the end of the transfer window to try to keep manager Antonio Conte happy.

The Premier League champions had a disastrous start to the defence of their title on Saturday as they crashed 3-2 at home to Burnley and had two men sent off.

Conte, who has repeatedly said he needs more players, has been promised three more by owner Roman Abramovich before the deadline on August 31.

“We have a small squad… Everyone can see the situation, not because the coach shouts, 'I want this', or, 'I want this',” he said.

“The situation is very clear. We are trying to improve the situation but, for me and for my players, the best way now is to be focused on the pitch, to work, to try to improve and don’t think of the other situation.

“But, for sure, we hope, in the future, to improve this situation because you can see.”

Gary Cahill was sent off against Burnley in Chelsea’s defeat Chelsea have made a £25m bid for Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo, will increase their offer for Leicester's England midfielder Danny Drinkwater to £25m in the next 24 hours, are ready to offer £30m for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and more than £50m for Southampton centre-back Virgil Van Dijk.

Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta backed his manager's call for more quality reinforcements as he said: “When you see the players we lost, and the players we have signed in, they are not the same.”

Chelsea have already spent some £130m on four new players this summer, and are ready to bring new £40m midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko into their squad for the crunch clash with Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday.

The France midfielder has been recovering from an ankle injury but has returned to full training, and such is the lack of numbers that he could be rushed back.

Chelsea will be without skipper Gary Cahill and midfielder Cesc Fabregas, both banned after being sent off against Burnley.