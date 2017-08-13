Chelsea willing to sell Eden Hazard for £110m as Barcelona consider move: report

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in recent weeks. Ernesto Valverde’s side are still reeling from Neymar’s decision to seal a £198million transfer to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

But reports have claimed Hazard on their list of replacements, despite knowing the Belgium international would be a difficult player to sign.

Barcelona have been focusing on Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho yet, even if they seal that deal, are expected to splash more cash with the new La Liga season fast approaching. And Spanish outlet Diario Gol claims Chelsea are open to letting Hazard move to the Nou Camp for £110m.

Such a deal would make him the second most-expensive player in history, only behind Neymar and ahead of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

However, the report says that the Blues could lower their demands if Sergi Roberto is included as part of a deal.

Antonio Conte is supposedly an admirer of the 25-year-old, who performed admirably after Barcelona lost Dani Alves to Juventus last year.

Barcelona are looking for a marquee name to replace Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Roberto, who can operate at right-back and in central midfield.

Hazard, meanwhile, is still working on his fitness.

The Belgian missed the Blues’ 3-2 Premier League defeat to Burnley with an ankle injury.

And, speaking ahead of their clash with the Clarets, Chelsea boss Conte refused to put a timescale on his return.