Kanu Nwankwo Officially Opens kanu Super 6 Competition in Owerri

The Much Anticipated Kanu Super Six Football Competition has been officially opened by the Ex-Super Eagles Skipper Kanu Nwankwo at his Sports Center is Owerri IMO State..

The Football Who tagged the Competition Giving Back used the opportunity to encourage young participant to stay focused and keep working hard in developing their game of football.. Kanu in his words said that he has always been someone who loves seeing youth being successful in what ever there are doing and will keep supporting them to their get to the top of their games

Kanu Used the Opportunity to Call On the Government and Ex International Sports Legends in Nigeria to Invest in Sports Especially Grassroots Sports Development that it will be helpful and also encourage foreign investors to come into the country....