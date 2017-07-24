Jose Mourinho: I didn't choose my best penalty takers in shoot-out win over Real Madrid

Manchester United beat the reigning European champions in a pre-season encounter in the States by virtue of penalties.

Nothing separated the two sides after 90 minutes following their 1-1 draw with Casemiro levelling after Jesse Lingard's opener.

And in the shoot-out, only three of the 10 spot-kicks from United and Real were converted.

Amongst the takers for United were new boy Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial, who all missed from 12 yards out.

Getty Images And when asked for his thoughts on the shoot-out, Mourinho said: “Three out of 10 penalties – that’s pre-season.

“I didn’t choose my best penalty takers.”

When quizzed on what his wider thoughts on the game were, Mourinho took a slightly critical tone over the second-half display.

He added: “It was a good training session.

GETTY

Victor Lindelof missed a penalty in the shoot-out win over Real Madrid “A very good first half against a top Real side. In the second half we lost motivation, intensity and appetite to play against their youngsters.