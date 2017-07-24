Chelsea apologise to Chinese fans and reprimand Kenedy for inappropriate Instagram posts

Chelsea have disciplined Kenedy and been forced to issue an public apology to Chinese fans after the Brazilian made a string of insulting posts on social media.

Kenedy has been “strongly reprimanded and disciplined” for the Instagram posts, which have since been deleted, which included a profanity relating to China and a message mocking a security guard he photographed.

The posts were made on Friday and Kenedy was subsequently booed by Chinese fans during Chelsea's 3-0 win over Arsenal at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing the following day.

Chelsea officials were infuriated by the messages and the Premier League champions have punished the 21 year-old for the “great offence” caused.

In their statement they said: “Even though he quickly deleted the messages and apologised, and the club also apologised via our Chinese social media channels, the damage had already been done.

“Chelsea Football Club once again solemnly and sincerely apologises. Kenedy’s actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from. His behaviour does not represent the entire team and does not align with the club’s high expectations and strict requirements of its young players.”

Chelsea have now touched down in Singapore as they prepare for the final week of their tour of the Far East, with a game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

Record signing Alvaro Morata could make his debut after his £58 million move from Real Madrid, with Cesc Fabregas warning the striker he is under pressure to follow in the footsteps of Diego Costa.

Last season's leading scorer, Costa is heading for an acrimonious exit this summer but Fabregas said Morata has to hit the ground running and adapt quickly.

“When you are the main striker for Chelsea you need to fight for all the competitions and if you are going to fight for all competitions you need your strikers to score lots of goals,” he said.

“They are taking this challenge and they [Morata and Michy Batshuyai] will be under pressure. When you're the striker of a top team this is what you live with and they will have to cope with it.

“It's up to them how far they want to go. They are two young strikers who will have to improve as quick as possible because they are our main strikers.”

Fabregas's Spanish team-mate, Pedro, has flown home to England for more tests after suffering concussion and facial injuries in the win over Arsenal.

The Spanish winger will miss the rest of Chelsea’s pre-season tour following the clash with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina midway through the first half.