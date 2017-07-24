Conte lavishes praise on Batshuayi after brace against Arsenal

Batshuayi netted twice against Arsenal as Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners over the Gunners in a pre-season friendly in Beijing.

With all the talk of Diego Costa set to leave the Blues and Alvaro Morata putting pen to paper on a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, Batshuayi was keen to impress his Italian boss.

And it seems he did just that with Conte insisting the forward will be an important part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

“Last season it was a difficult season for Michy but don't forget he scored a very important goal to give us the title,” Conte said.

Antonio Conte was impressed with Michy Batshuayi’s display

Me and my staff want to improve every player and Batshuayi is a young player with great potential and it is important for him and for us to work in this way, and for him to understand what I want.

Antonio Conte “I think last season he had a bit of difficulty because it is not easy to play in the Premier League.

“It is a physical league and a very strong league.

“After one year he is working very well and he is improving.

