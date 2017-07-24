Conte names Cahil Chelsea captain, admits considering quitting

As expected, Gary Cahill has been named Chelsea's next skipper following the departure of long-time talisman John Terry this summer.

While Cahill is no stranger to captaining his side — which he did for much of last season — the honor has been bestowed upon him on a full-time basis now by manager Antonio Conte as Chelsea prepares for the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

Conte insists though that while Cahill is the man to wear the armband going forward that the rest of the squad's elder statesman must also take on leadership roles to help guide the club as they pursue back-to-back PL crowns.

“I think also we can have other captains in our team, it could be [ Cesar ] Azpilicueta, [David] Luiz, and also, in the future, it could be Thibaut Courtois , Cesc Fabregas,” Conte told the Evening Standard .

“I think every single player must improve in this [being personalities in the dressing room] and take more responsibility because we lost big players and we need now to find these new players to create this fundamental for Chelsea. It is very important for our future success to create this base.”

Meanwhile, Conte has admitted he considered leaving Chelsea after winning the Premier League, but stayed to “build something important” with the club.

The Blues boss had been linked with a return to Italy after just one season at Stamford Bridge and warned in May he did not want to be separated from his family for long .

Conte signed a new contract which did not extend his commitment to the London side , but he revealed that, after a tough debut year in England, he and the board are now on the right path.

“My family is very ­important. It will show my ­commitment with the club, with this project as I try to build something important,” he said, as quoted by The Mirror.

“I must be honest, last season was very tough, it was very strong for me and for my family. It wasn't easy for me because sometimes when you win you think that everything is easy but it wasn't to win and to have this type of season.

“Now I decided with the club to ­continue our path. I spoke with the club and we found the right view about the future. For every manager it is important to explain your idea.

“It's very important that the club understand your idea and are ready to work together, to try together and to have this solid ­foundation.

“I can want this, but if I'm alone it's very difficult to do this. My desire and the club's was to continue this work and for this reason I ­renewed a new contract.

“I repeat, now it's right to start to work together and it's very important to know that there is a lot of work to do.”