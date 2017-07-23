If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Sports News | 23 July 2017 07:24 CET

Chelsea lead race to sign Brazilian striker Richarlison

By The Rainbow

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Fluminense striker Richarlison, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claims that the 20-year-old had agreed a five-year contract with Ajax but Antonio Conte's side have now made their move for the forward.

The Brazil Under-20 international is valued at £12 million and has also been linked with Manchester United and Inter.

But reports in Italy also claim that Richarlison is closer to a move to the Premier League.

Richarlison, who is also capable of playing as a wide attacker, has scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Fluminense this season.

Antonio Conte is keen to reinforce his attacking options even further af

