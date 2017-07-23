Chelsea lead race to sign Brazilian striker Richarlison

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Fluminense striker Richarlison, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claims that the 20-year-old had agreed a five-year contract with Ajax but Antonio Conte's side have now made their move for the forward.

The Brazil Under-20 international is valued at £12 million and has also been linked with Manchester United and Inter.

But reports in Italy also claim that Richarlison is closer to a move to the Premier League.

Richarlison had agreed a deal with Ajax. (Getty Images)

Richarlison, who is also capable of playing as a wide attacker, has scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Fluminense this season.

Antonio Conte is keen to reinforce his attacking options even further af