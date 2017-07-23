If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 23 July 2017 07:24 CET

Uche Agbo still of Premier League move

By The Rainbow

Click for Full Image Size

Super Eagles midfielder, Uche Agbo has not given up on playing in the Premier League despite joining Belgian side Standard Liege on a three-year deal from Watford. Agbo Agbo joined Udinese in 2013 but spent the last three seasons on loan at Granada in Spain, prior to joining Watford on a five-year deal last year.

“I'm very happy to join an ambitious club in Belgium, but when my time is right playing in the Premier League will come,” Agbo told BBC Sport.

“My focus right now is to settle at Standard Liege and give my all, by the power of God I will be there [in England] very soon. “There is no disappointment or whatsoever, sometimes God takes us on a different road to get to our desired destination.” The 21-year-old played 53 times for Granada's B team, before breaking into their first team in 2016 and he made 31 appearances in Spain's La Liga last season.,

THERE`S A WAY A COW SEE SUGAR!
By: PETER QUAME

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists