Uche Agbo still of Premier League move

Super Eagles midfielder, Uche Agbo has not given up on playing in the Premier League despite joining Belgian side Standard Liege on a three-year deal from Watford. Agbo Agbo joined Udinese in 2013 but spent the last three seasons on loan at Granada in Spain, prior to joining Watford on a five-year deal last year.

“I'm very happy to join an ambitious club in Belgium, but when my time is right playing in the Premier League will come,” Agbo told BBC Sport.