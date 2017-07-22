Chelsea set to open Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain transfer talks with Arsenal

Chelsea are reportedly set to open talks over the transfer of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he told Arsene Wenger he would not be signing a new contract.

The England international's future has been up in the air for much of this summer, and it now looks like he could be in line for a move to one of the Gunners' biggest rivals.

Arsenal have been keen to tie Oxlade-Chamberlain down to a new deal, but various recent reports have suggested he is yet to receive an offer that has tempted him to remain at the Emirates Staidum.

According to Sky Sports, Antonio Conte has been keeping tabs on the player's situation and is now preparing a move for him when Arsenal return from their pre-season tour next week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently on Arsenal's pre-season tour (Picture: Getty)

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, has been at Arsenal since joining from Southampton back in 2011, though he has failed to hold down a regular place or position in Wenger's side.

Arsenal largely used him at wing-back last season, where he impressed, though he has previously stated that he sees his future in central midfield.

It remains to be seen if he would have much more luck playing there for Chelsea, however, with the Blues recently signing Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco in a £40million deal.

Antonio Conte is plotting a raid on Arsenal (Picture: Getty)