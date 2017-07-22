LMC suspends Christian Chukwu from NPFL activities

The League Management Company has suspended Enugu Rangers general manager Christian Chukwu from all Nigeria Professional Football League activities.

The order which takes immediate effect is coming a day after the club was sanctioned for the wrongful termination of Imama Amapakabo’s contract amidst reports that he was arrested.

Amakapabo who led the Flying Antelopes to win the NPFL title last season after 35 years of wait was shown the exit door due to poor run of results – and had since demanded compensation.

“Rangers General manager, Christian Chukwu has been suspended from all NPFL activities with immediate effect pending his appearance before the Ethics Committee of the NFF,” LMC announced via twitter on Friday.

“The LMC had referred to the NFF Ethics Committee the matter of Chukwu’s conduct in the dispute resolution proceedings between Rangers and their former coach, Imama Amapakabo.