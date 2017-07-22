Chelsea make bid for Inter Milan's £23million-rated winger Antonio Candreva

CHELSEA have made an inquiry to Inter Milan about £23million-rated winger Antonio Candreva.

Having lost out to Manchester City for Danilo, Antonio Conte has turned to the Italy international.

Inter Milan are unlikely to be willing to let Antonio Candreva go

The Chelsea boss wants someone to challenge Victor Moses for the right wing-back spot.

Conte failed to land the versatile Candreva in the January transfer window — but is confident he can get his man this time.

SunSport understands Inter are reluctant to sell the 30-year-old, who they bought from Lazio last summer for £18.7m.

Inter would rather offload Ivan Perisic to Manchester United — but the Red Devils have baulked at their £48m asking price.

Candreva is willing to move to Stamford Bridge after the Italian giants disappointed last season.

Conte worked with him when he was Italy boss and the prospect of linking up again, at a club challenging on all fronts, would be tempting.

AP:Associated Press Antonio Conte is close to sealing a move for Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata

AP:Associated Press Chelsea train in Beijing on their pre-season tour to the Far East

Chelsea take on Arsenal in Beijing on Saturday before facing Inter Milan and Bayern Munich