Caf Increases Afcon Participation From 16 Teams To 24 Teams

BEVERLY HILLS, July 20, (THEWILL) – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be contested by 24 teams when the next tournament takes place in 2019, in Cameroon.

CAF's Executive Committee approved the proposal on Thursday at a meeting in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

THEWILL recalls that Africa's flagship male football event has featured 16 teams since 1996.￼

The move follows a two-day symposium organized by CAF President Ahmad to discuss the state of African football.

Meanwhile, a decision on whether the finals will be moved from January and February to June and July is still awaited.

Also, further changes being expected are yet to be announced.