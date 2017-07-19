Chelsea close to finalising Alvaro Morata deal

Chelsea fans will soon have reasons to smile as the management of the club is close to finalising a deal for Alvaro Morata.

Metro reports that the Club are on the verge of agreeing a deal for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after intensifying negotiations for the Spaniard, though they will miss out on right-back target Danilo.

The Blues have been on the hunt for a striker since Antonio Conte told Diego Costa to find a new club, though their transfer plans were thrown into chaos when Manchester United hijacked a deal for first-choice striker target Romelu Lukaku.

That prompted the Blues to make contact with Real over Morata, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio talks have progressed at a rapid pace and are now at an advanced stage.

Former Juventus striker Morata finally gets the chance to work under Conte (Picture: Getty)

A deal is 'very close' to completion, with Morata eager to finally work under Conte having been signed by the Italian at Juventus just before he went off to manage Italy, never getting the chance to play under him.

Chelsea had also been working on a deal for fellow Real player Danilo, but their hopes have been dashed by Manchester City who have agreed a deal for the Brazilian.

Alvaro Morata's La Liga season

Total appearances26Goals15Starts14Assists4

Pep Guardiola has been in the market for a new right-back to provide cover and competition for Kyle Walker, having missed out on Dani Alves to PSG – the player who would have assumed that role.

Danilo was persuaded to join Man City by a late phone call from Guardiola (Picture: Getty)

Real are believed to be receiving around €100 million (£88.5m) for the two players, which will enable them to fund a renewed bid for Kylian Mbappe, with Danilo costing €30m plus €5m in bonuses.

The duo have been desperate for more game time, with Morata behind Real's famed BBC attack in the pecking order and Dani Carvajal preferred to Danilo.