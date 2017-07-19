If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Here's Chelsea's 25-man traveling squad for Tour of Asia

By The Rainbow

As we speak, Chelsea are just a couple hours into their long flight from London-Stanstead to Beijing. Assuming everyone (including the back of Eduardo's head) fit into this group picture posted by Cesc Fabregas, there are 23 players traveling, with one more, Antonio Rudiger set to join halfway through, after Saturday's match against Arsenal.

The squad, from left-to-right (h/t @OllieGlanvill ):

  1. Tomas Kalas
  2. Eduardo (the very back of his head)
  3. Jake Clarke-Salter
  4. Michy Batshuayi
  5. N'Golo Kante
  6. Wilfredo Caballero
  7. David Luiz
  8. Marcin Bulka
  9. Kyle Scott
  10. Thibaut Courtois
  11. Kenedy
  12. Pedro
  13. Cesc Fabregas
  14. Willian
  15. Loic Remy
  16. Marcos Alonso
  17. Andreas Christensen
  18. Victor Moses
  19. Lewis Baker
  20. Charly Musonda Jr
  21. Mario Pasalic
  22. Fikayo Tomori
  23. Jeremie Boga

The two kids too cool for school are captain Gary Cahill and vice-captain(?) Cesar Azpilicueta. Here they are, the troublemakers.

The size is the squad is fairly consistent with previous tours to Asia or the USA, and includes an additional two youngsters in Tomori and Clarke-Salter from the rumored list earlier in the day.

There had been some suggestions that Charly Musonda picked up a groin injury, but he's traveling just the same, so even if there is any truth to those rumors, the injury itself must not be very serious.

Rudiger will make 26, while two more shall wait back at Cobham in Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko

