Here's Chelsea's 25-man traveling squad for Tour of Asia

As we speak, Chelsea are just a couple hours into their long flight from London-Stanstead to Beijing. Assuming everyone (including the back of Eduardo's head) fit into this group picture posted by Cesc Fabregas, there are 23 players traveling, with one more, Antonio Rudiger set to join halfway through, after Saturday's match against Arsenal.

The squad, from left-to-right (h/t @OllieGlanvill ):

Tomas Kalas Eduardo (the very back of his head) Jake Clarke-Salter Michy Batshuayi N'Golo Kante Wilfredo Caballero David Luiz Marcin Bulka Kyle Scott Thibaut Courtois Kenedy Pedro Cesc Fabregas Willian Loic Remy Marcos Alonso Andreas Christensen Victor Moses Lewis Baker Charly Musonda Jr Mario Pasalic Fikayo Tomori Jeremie Boga

The two kids too cool for school are captain Gary Cahill and vice-captain(?) Cesar Azpilicueta. Here they are, the troublemakers.

The size is the squad is fairly consistent with previous tours to Asia or the USA, and includes an additional two youngsters in Tomori and Clarke-Salter from the rumored list earlier in the day.

There had been some suggestions that Charly Musonda picked up a groin injury, but he's traveling just the same, so even if there is any truth to those rumors, the injury itself must not be very serious.