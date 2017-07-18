Alexis Sánchez has made his decision and it's not Arsenal

Arsenal are off on their pre-season tour, first in Australia then to China to meet Chelsea in Beijing next weekend, but they are without Alexis Sánchez, who's still back in Chile getting an extended holiday after his exertions for the national team at the Confederations Cup. And if Alexis has his way, Arsenal could be without his services for even longer.

Not for the first time, Alexis has made it clear that he wants to leave Arsenal. Arsenal of course have been adamant that they are not selling, and would rather have him play out the final year of his contract in protest before leaving for free next summer. Their resolve in that hasn't really been tested just yet and prior evidence would suggest that they will relent eventually — as they should, Alexis will fetch a tidy sum. But Arsenal still might stand firm on their intent to not sell to the Premier League, be that Manchester City or Chelsea. Earlier reports claimed a €90m asking price — i.e. hands off — quoted for City.

Still, with Chelsea missing out on Romelu Lukaku, a strong play on Alexis could be in order.