Chelsea edge closer to €31m deal for Real Madrid's Danilo: report

So it seems that Danilo’s sale to Chelsea is more than just fake news from the Spanish media. According to Brazilian news portal UOL, Chelsea are now close to sealing the deal for the Real Madrid right back.

Their report claims the deal should be done soon with Danilo transferring to Chelsea on a €31 million fee, which is only €500,000 less than the amount received by Porto from Madrid at the time of his switch to Santiago Bernabéu back in 2015. The Blues have beat out Juventus for the signature of the player four days shy of his 26th birthday.

Although Danilo travelled with the Real Madrid squad for their preseason tour in the United States , his entourage stayed in Europe to arrange his switch to Chelsea. And with that, Chelsea look to be adding our second defensive signing of the summer, although Danilo's actual defensive skills are… subpar , to say the least. Hopefully Conte can work his magic once again.

H aving only managed the acquisition of Antonio Rudiger so far this transfer window, Antonio Conte has demanded further reinforcements for his Chelsea squad, prioritising the purchase of Real Madrid’s Danilo.

In the Italian tactician’s mind, the Brazilian wing-back represents the most suitable addition to the right flank of his favoured 3-4-3 system.

After a tough beginning with Los Blancos, Danilo has recovered all of his confidence, receiving praise from his teammates inside the dressing room towards the end of the last campaign.

Brazil, however, are to compete at the upcoming World Cup in Russia and the former Porto player needs minutes on the pitch to convince coach Tite to send him a call-up for the tournament.

Along with Dani Carvajal, Danilo provides strong competition on the right side of the defence and Real are not particularly keen on letting the player leave, although a potential fee of around 35 million euros could be the boarding pass to his departure flight from Spain.