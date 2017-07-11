If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Sports News | 11 July 2017 20:52 CET

Ola Aina: Chelsea Defender Joins Hull City On Loan For Season

Hull City have signed Chelsea defender Ola Aina on a season-long loan.

Full-back Aina, 20, made three substitute appearances in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup, and started two EFL Cup games last season.

He is the first major arrival at Hull since Leonid Slutsky was appointed as manager in June.

“I’m very excited to be here and it is the start of a new chapter in my career. I just want to hit the ground running,” Aina told Hull’s website.

Born in London and with England caps up to under-20 level, Aina has declared his allegiance to Nigeria.

He been part of three FA Youth Cup-winning sides at Stamford Bridge and twice helped them win the Uefa Youth League.

