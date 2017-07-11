Chelsea to battle West Ham for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele

Chelsea are in the market for a new striker this summer after manager Antonio Conte informed Diego Costa he is not in his plans next season.

The Spain international bagged 22 goals to help Chelsea to the Premier League title and FA Cup final last season but is said to have fallen out with Conte.

And according to Sky Sports transfer guru Kaveh Solhekol, Chelsea have now turned their attention to Celtic hitman Dembele.

Premier League rivals West Ham and Ligue 1 giants Marseille are also reportedly looking to sign the France Under-21 international.

GETTY

Chelsea and West Ham want Celtic striker Moussa Dembele

Chelsea and West Ham want Celtic striker Moussa Dembele Solhekol wrote on Twitter: “Marseille want to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. He’s also an option for West Ham and Chelsea. Scored 32 times last season.”

Chelsea’s need for a new striker has intensified in recent weeks after they missed out on re-signing Manchester United new boy Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

While West Ham are desperate to add more firepower to their front line this summer, with Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud and Burnley’s Andre Gray said to be on their wishlist.

Dembele joined Celtic last summer after seeing out his contract at Championship outfit Fulham and enjoyed a stunning debut campaign in Scotland.

GETTY

Moussa Dembele bagged 32 goals for Celtic last season

The 20-year-old scored 32 goals in 46 games last term to help Celtic to a Scottish Premiership, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup treble.

And Celtic legend Jackie McNamara recently admitted that Dembele could move on this summer.

“You can see it,” he said when asked if Dembele could join an elite club. “When you look at the games, he did well in big competitions.