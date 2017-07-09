Chelsea to be beaten by Manchester United to ANOTHER target as they close in on Tiemoue Bakayoko

CHELSEA are in danger of being beaten by Manchester United to ANOTHER transfer target – with Monaco growing tired of the Blues chase of Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The Blues have already been dealt a massive transfer blow by United after Everton striker Romelu Lukaku chose to join the Manchester club over his ex-employers.

4 Tiemoue Bakayoko won Ligue 1 with Monaco last season

4 Lukaku was expected to join Chelsea but today it was announced he had signed for Manchester United

Despite a move for Juventus's Alex Sandro looking close, Chelsea's overall transfer plan seems to be in collapse.

The Daily Mail claim their move for Bakayoko has stalled and is now unlikely to go through.

Monaco are frustrated at Chelsea's slow business and wish to sell the midfielder as soon as possible.

It is understood that if Manchester United are unable to sign Serbia international Nemanja Matic they will move for Bakayoko.

This would be another blow to Conte's summer transfer plan to strengthen his title-winning side.