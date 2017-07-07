Football world stunned by news of Carl Ikeme leukemia diagnosis

The football world has been hit by the news of Super Eagles' number one goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, being diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Ikeme , who was hitherto Wolves safe hands, is to begin chemotherapy after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

The Championship club say Ikeme, 31, returned “abnormal blood tests” during pre-season testing and further checks confirmed the diagnosis.

Ikeme has been with Wolves for his entire career, making more than 200 appearances for Wanderers.

Thirty-three of those came last season, having previously been in the team that won the League One title in 2013-14.

“It would be an understatement to say that everyone at Wolves has been shocked and saddened to hear the news of Carl’s diagnosis,” said Wolves managing director Laurie Dalrymple.

“That relates to both players and staff as Carl has been at the club for a very long time and remains such an integral personality within the group.

“At the same time, we all know what a fighter and a competitor Carl is, and I have no doubt that he will take all of those attributes into this battle.

“Similarly, its goes without saying that Carl and his family will receive the full love and support that we at Wolves can provide – we are all with him every single step of the way towards a full recovery.”

A stunned Nigerian Football Federation General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, was lost for words after the sad news broke in the international media. “What? This is very, very sad. Carl Ikeme diagnosed with acute leukemia? This is harsh.”

Sanusi stated that the NFF and the Nigerian Football family would rally round the energetic shot –stopper in his difficult period.

He said, “Our thoughts are with Carl at this difficult period. The NFF and the football fraternity in Nigeria are taken aback by this sad development, knowing how strong Carl has been in goal for Nigeria since he made his debut in 2015.

“We have been told that he will start chemotherapy immediately. We want him to stay strong and remain the self –assured man that he has always been, and we will continue to pray for him and wish him the best with regards to the treatment.”

Football clubs, players and team-mates of Ikeme, past and present, have been offering their support to the goalkeeper on social media.

Striker Nouha Dicko: “No words can express how I feel right now. I love you Carl. We are all with you, you are a strong man, a strong wolf. Stay strong bro.”

Winger Jordan Graham: “Kemes – you’re like a second father to me. The love I have for you I can’t even put into words. Stay strong we are ALL with you bro!”

Midfielder Dave Edwards: “On and off the pitch you are a role model to so many Carl Ikeme…we are all by you and your family’s side right now and we all love you!”

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace: “One of the most genuine people you could wish to meet. Role model on and off the pitch. Stay strong big fella.”

Norwich winger Matt Jarvis: “Stay strong big man! Wishing you my best!”

Bolton striker Adam Le Fondre: “Absolutely gutted to hear – one of football’s top guys! My thoughts are with you and your family!!”

Ikeme has always shown ability, agility and high level of confidence between the sticks for Nigeria, since taking up the number one goalie's responsibilities following the sudden retirement of three –time World Cup star Vincent Enyeama from international football in October 2015.

He was in goal for the Super Eagles over two legs of the 2018 FIFA World Cup preliminary round against Swaziland, as well as the 2-1 defeat of Zambia in Ndola at the beginning of the group phase of the 2018 FIFA World Cup race. He was also in action against Tanzania and Egypt in 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, and in friendly games against Mali and Luxembourg in Europe last year summer.