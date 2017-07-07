If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 7 July 2017 11:44 CET

Kelechi Iheanacho: Man City Striker Close To £25m Leicester Move

Source: thewillnigeria.com

Click for Full Image Size

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is close to making a £25m move to Leicester City.

The 20-year-old Nigerian is in advanced talks with the Foxes and is thought to be keen to make the switch.

Iheanacho has scored 21 goals in 64 games in all competitions since making his debut for Manchester City in 2015.

Last August, he signed a new contract until 2021, but saw his playing time limited by the January arrival of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus.

BBC SPORTS


No journey of love is too long.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists