Sports News | 6 July 2017 12:54 CET

Jitters for Chelsea fans as Bakayoko is seen working out rival's outfit

By The Rainbow

Chelsea fans have been monitoring Tiemoue Bakayoko social media antics with interest in recent weeks amid speculation the midfielder is on his way to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Frenchman has dropped numerous hints over an imminent Chelsea switch but supporters were given a fright on Wednesday after his most recent Instagram upload.

In a short 15 second clip, MONACO star Bakayoko can be seen working out in what seems to be Lyon's 2016/17 strip.

The 22-year-old, born in Paris, came through Rennes' academy before moving to the Stade Louis II back in 2014 and does not appear to have any obvious connection with Lyon whatsoever.

Luckily for Blues supporters, the Ligue 1 giants, who sold Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal this week, have no interest in signing Bakayoko this summer.

Tiemoue Bakayoko’s 2016/17 season
Games played51Goals scored3Assists1
It's understood the young France international will cost the Premier League champions around £35million ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Chelsea will continue to work on deals for both Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Rudiger in the coming months.


