Alexandre Lacazette calls on Arsenal playmakers to help him fire Gunners back into title race

Alexandre Lacazette is determined to put Arsenal in the running for Premier League titles once again – but can’t do it without his team-mates.

The France striker completed his £52million transfer from Lyon to Arsenal on Wednesday evening – a club-record for the Gunners.

Lacazette comes highly rated after scoring 127 goals in 274 appearances across all competitions for Lyon, but says if he gets top service from the likes of Mesut Ozil, then he will return the favour.

“When I play I like to use my pace and to link up with my team-mates,” he told Arsenal’s official website.

“As a forward, I like to score goals, of course, but that's not all that I’m about.

‘A dream fulfilled’ – how Henry and Wenger drew Lacazette to Arsenal

“I love good flowing football where the whole team is engaged.”

Lacazette boasts an impressive goal-scoring record, with the 26-year-old hitting 28 goals in 30 Ligue 1 games in 2016-17.

According to Opta, Lacazette boasts a shot-conversion rate of 33.3 per cent across all competitions last season – better than Luis Suarez, Harry Kane and more than twice as good as Cristiano Ronaldo’s.