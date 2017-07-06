Messi Extends Contract With Barcelona Till 2021

BEVERLY HILLS, July 05, (THEWILL) – Lionel Messi has agreed to extend his contract with Barcelona until June 30, 2021.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has spent his entire professional career at Camp Nou after moving to Spain from his native Argentina at the age of 13.

Barcelona in a statement, on Wednesday, revealed that 30-year old Argentine is expected to sign the new contract after he returns from holiday for the start of pre-season training.

The club made moves to secure the forward's future, with his previous deal set to expire in June 2018, and he is reported to have a new release fee clause of 300 million euros (340 million dollars).

“The club is very happy with both the renewal and the commitment of Messi, the best player in history, who has played his full professional career at Barca and has led the team to an era of extraordinary success, the likes of which has never been seen in world football,” the club stated.

“The Argentinian is in one of the best moments of his career and still has a lot more left to give, which is music to the ears of all Barça fans who will get to continue marvelling at his greatness for at least another four years.”

Messi has netted a record 507 goals in 583 matches for Barcelona, lifting four Champions League trophies, eight La Liga titles and five Copa del Reys among other silverware.

The number 10 is also the Spanish top flight's record scorer with 349 goals, after making his debut in 2004 as a 17-year-old.

He married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo on June 30 in his hometown of Rosario.