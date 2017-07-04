Chelsea edging closer to signing Roma defender Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea are edging ever closer to the signing of Antonio Rudiger and the Roma defender appeared to give the game away following Germany's Confederations Cup triumph on Sunday night.

It's understood the Premier League champions have agreed a £33million deal for Rudiger, with Antonio Conte on the hunt for John Terry's long-term replacement ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Rudiger was at the heart of Germany's defence which beat Chile 1-0 in the final of the Confederations Cup and the 24-year-old earned widespread praise for his impressive performance in Saint Petersburg.

One particular Instagram user, believed to be a friend of the Rudiger, posted the message: 'Congrats brother next stop Chelsea.'

'Next stop Chelsea'? (Picture: Instagram)

Interestingly, the centre-back 'liked' the upload – before the picture was deleted – appearing to suggest that a big-money switch could be wrapped up in the not-too-distant future.

Rudiger was expected to undergo a medical with the Blues on Monday but his arrival has been put on hold after Manchester City entered the race for his signature this week.