Chelsea prospect in £60m Alex Sandro signing to become clearer on Monday

he future of Chelsea target Alex Sandro is expected to become clearer on Monday following a fresh round of talks regarding the Juventus left-back.

As reported by Telegraph Sport , Chelsea are aiming to clinch a hat-trick of transfer deals worth £125million for Sandro, central defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this week.

Negotiations over Sandro are planned for Monday, when Chelsea hope to make a breakthrough in their bid to sign the Brazilian.

Juventus are fighting to try to keep Sandro with the offer of a new contract worth £76,000-a-week to stay in Italy, but Chelsea can better that by paying him over £100,000-a-week.

Conte and Chelsea are eyeing a trio of signings worth £125million Credit: EPA

P aris Saint-Germain have also shown an interest in Sandro and can pay more than Juve, but the will of the player is likely to be key.

Sources close to Sandro have confirmed he is interested in the prospect of moving to the Premier League with Chelsea and believe the Blues hold a slight advantage over their rivals.

Monday's talks should provide a clearer picture of where Sandro is likely to play this season, with Chelsea needing to pay a club record £60m to secure his signature.

The arrival of Bakayoko is expected to signal the £40m departure of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United Credit: Getty Images

A deal worth in the region of £30m has been settled between Chelsea and Roma for Rudiger, with the player's personal terms also agreed. The Germany international is now scheduled to complete his switch following medical examinations this week.

B akayoko's £35m move to Chelsea inched further forwards over the weekend, as the 22-year-old appeared to return to Monaco to say farewell to the club and manager Leonardo Jardim.

T he arrival of Bakayoko is expected to signal the £40m departure of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, while Atletico Madrid are in talks to re-sign Diego Costa with Chelsea confident of landing Romelu Lukaku from Everton.