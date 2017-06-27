£35m-rated Sevilla star Vitolo for Chelsea

By The Rainbow

By The Rainbow

Blues boss Antonio Conte needs to strengthen his squad this summer.

The west Londoners stormed to Premier League glory last term.

And the charismatic Italian must source reinforcements if he wants to compete domestically and in Europe

Chelsea are closing in on Monaco sensation Tiemoue Bakayoko.

A five-year deal has been presented to 22-year-old midfielder. need to sell this summer

CHELSEA may have won the Premier League last season, but there are still plenty of players they need to sell in their squad.

1 / 11



GETTY

However, according to The Evening Standard he's not happy with the proposed pay packet.

The Mirror say Sevila ace Vitolo could be another potential arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The influential star, who has won the Europa League three times with Sevilla, has a £35m release clause.

Atletico Madrid were in the hunt for the 27-year-old's signature.

GETTY

Tiemoue Bakayoko is expected to join Chelsea A transfer ban has derailed their plans, though.

Vitolo could offer competition on Eden Hazard on the left flank.