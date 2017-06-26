Jose Mourinho In Mourning As Dad Passes On

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, (THEWILL) – Jose Mourinho has been thrown into mourning as his father, Felix, has passed away at the age of 79.

The Manchester United manager posted a black-and-white photograph of himself as a young boy alongside his father, a former goalkeeper, on his Instagram account as he announced the passing on.

Felix who has been suffering from ill health for several months died in Setubal, Portugal, on Sunday and will be buried on Tuesday.

Jose has flown regularly from Manchester to Portugal in recent times to visit him as his health deteriorated.

As a footballer, Felix played for Vitoria Setubal and then for Belenenses, making 274 appearances in the Portuguese league between 1955 and 1974.

He achieved one international cap for Portugal, appearing as a late substitute in a match against the Republic of Ireland in the 1972 Brazil Independence Cup.

Felix also became a coach with a number of Portuguese clubs including Uniao Leiria, Amora, Rio Ave, Belenenses and Vitoria.

He won the Portuguese second division title on four occasions, having twice lifted the Portuguese Cup during his playing days.