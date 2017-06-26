Chelsea set to splash £100million on signing Alex Sandro and Tiemoue Bakayoko this week

Chelsea are poised to make Alex Sandro the world's most expensive defender this week as they launch a £100million double deal.

The Blues are on the verge of agreeing a fee with Juventus for Brazil left-back Sandro , after making an improved offer worth just over £61m.

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is due in England in the next 48 hours to finalise his £37m move, while Blues boss Antonio Conte will step up his interest in Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk .

Sandro's fee would eclipse the £50m Paris Saint-Germain paid to buy his countryman David Luiz from Chelsea three years ago.

…and if a deal gets done he looks likely to follow Bakayoko into Stamford Bridge (Photo: Action Images via Reuters)

After he lands Sandro and Bakayoko, Conte will turn his attention to Van Dijk — his top centre-back target. The champions are planning to test Saints’ resolve with a £60m bid for the 25-year-old.

Chelsea's determination to land the Dutchman represents an immediate headache for new Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino, though the champions may have to top the fee they are prepared to splash out on Sandro to land Van Dijk.

Saints have fended off Liverpool after their attempts to land the defender, sparked a tapping-up row and forced the Reds to drop their interest.

St Mary's insiders insist that with Van Dijk still having five years left on his deal and them having no desire to sell, it could take an offer in excess of £70m to make them reconsider their defiant stance.

Van Dijk is Conte’s top centre-back target — though Southampton may ask £70m (Photo: Action Images via Reuters)

With Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, who the Blues value at £75m, also in Conte's sights, his spree this summer could hit around £250m.

Though that figure will be offset by some departures.

Bakayoko's arrival will cast doubt over the future of anchorman Nemanja Matic. Conte is keen to keep him, as he wants two players for every position, but the Serbian is concerned about seeing his game time reduced and is keen on a reunion with his former Stamford Bridge boss Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Conte does not want to part with Matic but the midfielder has concerns about playing time (Photo: Getty)

Defender Nathan Ake could also be squeezed out, and Bournemouth are making a fresh £20m move for the 22 year-old who had a successful loan spell at the Vitality Stadium last season.

The Cherries have already given Chelsea £10m this summer for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who will be replaced as the Blues’ back-up keeper by Willy Caballero after he left Manchester City at the end of his contract.