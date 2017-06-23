GTBank-Ogun State Principals Cup (Season 5) Semi Finals

Students and football lovers in Ogun State defied the torrential rainfall as they trouped out enmass for the semi-final fixtures of the GTBank Ogun State Principals Cup at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Makun High school, Sagamu and Muslim high school, Isolu kicked off the female fixtures and remained inseparable after extra-time before Muslim High school narrowly secured their ticket to the finals by winning 3-4 on penalties

In the second game of the female fixtures, Iko Gateway Grammar School, Idiroko secured the only goal of the tie in the 19th minute. Hannah Adeyanju’s moment of brilliance was enough to send her side to the finals and eliminate Our Lady of Apostles, Ijebu Ode.

As expected, the male category had it all - from hard tackles to great saves and spectacular goals – to leave spectators excited. Pakoto High School, Ifo locked horns with Anglican Grammar School. Goal scoring machine; Toheeb Olalekan of Pakoto High scored in the 10thand 27th minute to put his side 2-0 up and on course for victory. Anglican Grammar School, Ota rallied but were only able to reply one of the goals in the 32nd minute.

The day came to a climatic finish with a 2-0 humbling of Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Ijebu Ode by Ipara Community High School, Ipara.

The much anticipated finals will now see Muslim High school go against Iko Gateway Grammar School in the female category while Pakoto High School will square up against Ipara Community High School in the male category.

Results