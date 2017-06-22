Di Maria Gets One-year Jail Term For Tax Fraud In Spain

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, (THEWILL) – Argentine soccer star, Angel Di Maria, has been sentenced to one year in prison after admitting to tax fraud.

However, Di Maria is unlikely to spend any time behind bars as jail terms under two years are suspended in Spain provided the convict has no prior criminal record.

Di Maria, who plays for French giants, Paris Saint Germain, was accused of two separate offences – each of which will carry a six-month sentence.

He was said to have admitted to defrauding the Spanish government of £1.14 million during his four-year spell with Real Madrid between 2010 and 2014.

Hence, he will pay a fine of £1.76million and avoid trial at the Spanish Supreme Court.

The Spanish Supreme Court found Lionel Messi guilty of a similar crime last year while Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho have also been accused of similar offence by Spanish authorities.