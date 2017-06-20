Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants six summer signings

The Chelsea manager wants to beef up his squad ahead of a return to the Champions League next season.

According to the Evening Standard, Conte is on the hunt for six new signings and is closing in on his first captures of the summer market.

Chelsea chiefs are hopeful of concluding protracted deals for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Lukaku, 24, is expected to replace Diego Costa, who has been told by Conte he can leave the club.

While Bakayoko, 22, has been lined up to partner N’Golo Kante in an all-action midfield next term.

GETTY

Eden Hazard – £200,000-a-week Keeper Willy Caballero, whose Manchester City contract expires in less than two weeks, has agreed to join on a free transfer as back-up to Thibaut Courtois.A new central defender is another major priority for Conte, who has seen veteran skipper John Terry depart.

A move for Southampton ‘s Virgil van Dijk is likely to fail while Conte fancies Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci, according to the Standard .

Chelsea target Alex Sandro is not afraid to get forward