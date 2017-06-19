If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 19 June 2017 18:08 CET

Dani Alves: Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Considering Bid For Brazil Full-back

Source: thewillnigeria.com

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could turn to Juventus’ Dani Alves to strengthen his full-back options.

City do not have an experienced right-back after releasing out-of-contract duo Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

Guardiola has been linked with Tottenham’s Kyle Walker but is understood to be considering whether to bid for 34-year-old Alves, who played for Juve in their Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on 3 June.

It is thought Juve want £5m for Alves.
Guardiola knows Alves well having brought the Brazil international to Barcelona from Sevilla for £23m in 2008.

The pair won three La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups and two Champions Leagues together before Guardiola left the Nou Camp in 2012.

BBC SPORTS


All that is human must retrograde if it does not advance.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists