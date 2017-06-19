Dani Alves: Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Considering Bid For Brazil Full-back

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could turn to Juventus’ Dani Alves to strengthen his full-back options.

City do not have an experienced right-back after releasing out-of-contract duo Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

Guardiola has been linked with Tottenham’s Kyle Walker but is understood to be considering whether to bid for 34-year-old Alves, who played for Juve in their Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on 3 June.

It is thought Juve want £5m for Alves.

Guardiola knows Alves well having brought the Brazil international to Barcelona from Sevilla for £23m in 2008.

The pair won three La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups and two Champions Leagues together before Guardiola left the Nou Camp in 2012.

BBC SPORTS