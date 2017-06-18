IS CHRISTIANO RONALDO (CR7) ABOVE THE LAW?

During the course of the week, news broke that Real Madrid FC Portuguese star, Christiano Ronaldo has been accused of tax evasion and was to be prosecuted by the Spanish authorities.

Then, the next information that filtered in was that CR7 as he is fondly called by his admirers was threatening to quit Real Madrid over this allegation which has not been proven.

One recollects vividly how several sports and entertainment stars have been accused in the past of tax evasion for which they stood trial and got justice with the most recent, if my memory serves me right, being Barcelona FC and Argentine star, Lionel Messi and throughout his trial, one never saw Messi display conduct which portrayed or insinuated his tax evasion trial as a persecution, witch hunt, selectiveness, etc by threatening to leave Spain as CR7 is doing now.

Coming back home, this crude threat to leave Spain just because he has been accused of an offence which is not a conviction yet but has to be proven by facts, makes one wonder whether Ronaldo is not being haunted by his conscience which we are told is an open wound that only truth can heal, hence the resort to threat and blackmail.

Before, now one had taught that this type of uncivilized conduct of blackmail to distract against allegations in need of proof was an exclusive preserve of only Nigerians standing trial for corruption and their supporters, but CR7 by this conduct is proving that crudity is also in vogue in Europe, so we ask, is Christiano Ronaldo above the law that he cannot be questioned?