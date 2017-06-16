Arsenal Need To Show A Winning Mentality, Says Emmanuel Petit

Arsenal need to develop a winning culture at the club, says former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit.

Petit made 85 appearances in a three-year spell at the north London club, lifting the Premier League and the FA Cup in the 1997/98 season under manager Arsene Wenger.

Wenger’s side go into the 2017/18 Premier League campaign under pressure having failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League table last season and winning the FA Cup.

Petit believes Arsenal, with Wenger in charge, have what it takes to mount a challenge for the Premier League title next season, but insists the club must develop a winning mentality if they are to do so.

“I’m sure Wenger and Arsenal are willing to change things by putting money on the table to bring in players with a winning mentality,” he told Sky Sports News HQ.

“I’m sure some players will come in soon and next season will be totally different for Wenger and Arsenal.”

“They are one of the richest clubs in the world. Financially they’ve got no problems so if you don’t put the money on the table then you need the academy to help the first team.

“But with the likes of Walcott, Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ramsey we don’t see many of them in the first team other than Holding.

“That’s not enough, you need a winning mentality and this is something rare in football.”

Petit believes one crucial factor to develop such a mentality is by retaining the services of Alexis Sanchez, who remains a key transfer target of Manchester City, according to Sky sources.

He said: “I would love him to stay at the club as he is the boss in this team, he is the leader and he’s got the winning mentality.

“I wish Arsenal would keep him and stay at the club but he’s getting interest from Man City, Bayern Munich and PSG are willing to buy him and offer him what he wants on and off the pitch. Arsene and Arsenal know what they have to do to keep him.”

Petit was speaking to SSN HQ from Bangkok, where he will be conducting the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup which will be streamed live on skysports.com and on Facebook from 1pm.

He sees the Cup as being particularly important for the development of young players in elite clubs.

He added: “It’s important for the development of young players for them to become stronger players.

“There are possibilities to play important games with big crowds under big pressure so its important for so many reasons.”

SKYSPORTS