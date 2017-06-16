Eden Hazard Hints At Chelsea Stay As He Targets More Trophies

Eden Hazard is planning to win more trophies at Chelsea next season and insists he is “very happy” at the club.

The Chelsea forward admitted earlier this month he would have to listen if Real Madrid try to tempt him away from Stamford Bridge, despite having three years remaining on his current contract at the Blues.

A fractured ankle has ruled Hazard out of action out for three months, but the 26-year-old has already set silverware targets for the new campaign as he hinted he will be staying at Chelsea.

“Hopefully next year it is the same, we win the league and then I win Player of the Year,” Hazard told Chelsea Magazine.

“Obviously winning the league is what we want most, and this award is just a bonus.”

Hazard, who scored 17 goals for Antonio Conte’s Chelsea last season as they secured the Premier League title, also reiterated how happy he is at Chelsea.

“I like this club because it’s a family,” Hazard added. “I have a lot of friends and we all talk to each other.

“I’ve been here five years now and I’m so happy. I’m at one of the best clubs in the world, so I’m very happy to play for such a big club as this.”

