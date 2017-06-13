Sandro Ramirez: Everton In Talks With Malaga Striker With Ajax’s Davy Klaassen Also A Target

Everton are in talks with Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez as manager Ronald Koeman attempts to boost his striking options.

Sandro, 21, had a superb season with Malaga, scoring 14 goals in La Liga and has a £5.2m buy-out clause after last summer’s move from Barcelona.

He had been linked with Atletico Madrid but their transfer ban has opened the door for Everton and Koeman.

Koeman has also stepped up his interest in Ajax captain Davy Klaassen.

Sandro is regarded as an addition to Everton’s striking resources, not a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who continues to be linked with a return to former club Chelsea.

Koeman also wants to sign Ajax’s 24-year-old captain and Netherlands international Klaassen.

Reports in the Netherlands on Sunday night suggested a deal for midfield man Klaassen, who played against Manchester United in the Europa League Final, was now being discussed between the clubs, although Inter Milan and Napoli have also shown interest.

Everton are still in the hunt for Burnley’s England defender Michael Keane – who is now unlikely to return to Manchester United after they agreed a £31.5m deal for Benfica’s Victor Lindelof – and Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, on duty with the England Under-21 squad before the European Championships.

However, midfielder Ross Barkley’s position has yet to be clarified as he refuses to sign a new contract.

